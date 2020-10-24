Eagle and Snake: Stunning Miss Mexico Contestants Show off Fabulous Dresses and Feathered Costumes

https://cdn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e4/0a/18/1080867861_0:960:2048:2112_1200x675_80_0_0_3ca8111c950810d7fd2db3eb8d3f4b57.jpg
Many incredible costumes and dresses are showcased at beauty pageants around the world, but some are so colourful and complex that it seems almost impossible to wear them. But Mexican girls have taken the lead, showing off the most inspiring and bold ensembles you could ever wish to see!
Enchanting contestants at the Miss Mexico pageant have shown how local traditions and modern designs can create the most sterling and magnificent costumes. The dresses feature colourful feathers, huge ornaments and pictures, as well as decorations that not only resemble ancient Aztec costumes, but also plants, animals, and in some cases even human skulls. Well, beauty like this definitely requires sacrifices!
