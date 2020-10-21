From Paris Hilton Stylist to American Media Phenomenon: Kim Kardashian Turns 40

One of the most controversial and, at the same time, influential figures in the world of modern fashion, Kim Kardashian West has long ceased to be just a reality TV star and a rapper's wife. She can now claim to be a style icon in her own right and a standard of beauty for a whole generation.

Kim Kardashian turns 40 on 21 October and the TV star decided to celebrate this particular milestone in a special way. According to reports, the American media personality has chosen to rent a private island in the Caribbean to which she is inviting about 30 close friends and family - including her mother Kris, sisters Khloe, Kourtney, Kylie and Kendall and husband Kanye West - to help her celebrate.

The name of the island has not been disclosed.

Born the daughter of the successful attorney and businessman Robert Kardashian (1944 to 2003), Kim (short for Kimberley), first started to attract attention in show-business as a stylist for Paris Hilton in the early 2000s. She also appeared as a guest between 2003 and 2006 on various episodes of The Simple Life, the reality television series starring Paris Hilton and her friend Nicole Richie. In 2006, Kardashian opened a boutique and in February 2007, a sex tape made by Kim and American rapper Ray J in 2002 was leaked, giving her further publicity and helping her along the path of a rising star.

Since October 2007, the whole Kardashian family have appeared in the reality television series Keeping Up with the Kardashians, which became insanely popular in the United States, and has made Kim, by getting her to endorse a variety of products, an international superstar and extremely wealthy woman.

Sputnik invites you to have a look at some of the most memorable and iconic looks Kim Kardashian has adopted in our latest photo gallery.