It's Steaming Men, Hallelujah: Australian Firefighters Get Naked for Calendar

https://cdn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e4/0a/0f/1080776550_0:426:2048:1578_1200x675_80_0_0_990c9e53efd062acae22803b9bfff22b.jpg
Sputnik International
https://cdn2.img.sputniknews.com/i/logo.png
Sputnik
https://cdn2.img.sputniknews.com/i/logo.png
https://sputniknews.com/photo/202010151080777240-australia-firefighters-calendar-naked/
With each year's seasons of bushfires, firefighting is a truly dignified and much indispensable occupation in Australia. However, besides taking a direct role in saving the country from fires, Australian firefighters have managed to attract funds and attention by taking part in some quite spicy events.
Every year, since 1993, Australian firefighters get half-naked and pose with different animals, including those that are indigenous to the continent for a calendar to attract funds.
Initially, The Australian Firefighters Calendar was established to support the Children's Hospital Foundation, providing funds for research into childhood burns. During its 28-year history, the organisation has raised over $3.2 million for various charities - nature protection funds, shelters, children's health facilities, and others.
All comments
Show new comments (0)