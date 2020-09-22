Russia Marks 640th Anniversary of the Battle of Kulikovo With a Three-Day Festival

https://cdn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e4/09/16/1080540631_0:78:2791:1647_1200x675_80_0_0_aaa0c5a7e5b1a278b25c28aad58d9d33.jpg
From September 19 to 21, Russia is marking the 640th anniversary of the Battle of Kulikovo, one of the most important military conflicts in the nation's history, as it prompted the rise of the Grand Duchy of Moscow and led to the formation of the modern Russian state.
During the battle, forces under the command of Grand Prince Dmitriy Donskoy defeated the Golden Horde, the successor of the Mongol Empire.
In this gallery, Sputnik shows you some of the highlights of this year’s celebration, taking participants on a journey through time.
