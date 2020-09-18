Register
12:16 GMT18 September 2020
    Photo

    This Week in Pictures: 12 - 18 September

    This Week in Pictures: 12 - 18 September
    • Participant of the unauthorized women's march Girlfriend for Girlfriend in Minsk.
    • Models present creations by Custo Barcelona during the Mercedes Benz Fashion Week, amid the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) outbreak, in Madrid, Spain, 12 September 2020.
    • A migrant boy reacts after police threw tear gas during clashes near the city Mytilene on the Greek island of Lesbos, on 12 September 2020, a few days after a fire destroyed the Moria refugee camp. - Police on the Greek island of Lesbos fired tear gas at migrants on 12 September who threw stones during a protest to demand shelter after the local camp of Moria burned down, an AFP photographer said.
    • Folk dancers perform while participating in a dress rehearsal ahead of 'Navaratri', the nine nights Hindu festival, in Ahmedabad on 12 September 2020.
    • A handout TV grab made available by the Demiroren News Agency (DHA) on 12 September 2020, shows a freak sandstorm sweeping over Polatli, in Ankara, on 12 September 2020. A freak sandstorm hit Ankara on 12 September 2020, the Turkish capital's mayor said, as officials said six people were injured after strong winds.
    • A demonstrator shouts slogans during a protest against police brutality in Medellin, Colombia, on 14 September 2020. At least 10 people were killed and hundreds wounded after rioting broke out in the Colombian capital Bogota during a protest to demand justice for victims of police brutality, after the recent death of Javier Ordonez while in custody.
    • Flood waters move on the street, Wednesday, 16 Sept. 2020, in Pensacola, Fla. Hurricane Sally made landfall Wednesday near Gulf Shores, Alabama, as a Category 2 storm, pushing a surge of ocean water onto the coast and dumping torrential rain that forecasters said would cause dangerous flooding from the Florida Panhandle to Mississippi and well inland in the days ahead.
    • Participant of the anti-government action in Madrid. The protesters oppose the actions of the Spanish government in the context of the coronavirus pandemic.
    • People sunbathe as they enjoy a sunny weather at Brighton beach in Brighton, Britain 15 September 2020.
    • An aurora is seen in the sky in Rovaniemi, Finland 13 September 2020. Picture taken 13 September 2020.
    • Escapees climb the Selle Fromentel ascent during the 15th stage of the 107th edition of the Tour de France cycling race, 175 km between Lyon and Grand Colombier, on 13 September 2020.
    • A municipal worker fumigates an area to kill off mosquitos inside the Lumbini school in Colombo on 15 September 2020.
    
    • A woman attacks a man during a protest by anti-government demonstrators against President Juan Orlando Hernandez for his handling of the COVID-19 novel coronavirus pandemic, on the country's 199th anniversary of independence, in Tegucigalpa, on 15 September 2020.
    • North Korea's leader Kim Jong Un inspects a flood-hit site in Taechong-ri, Unpha County, North Hwanghae Province, North Korea in this image released 11 September 2020 by North Korea's Korean Central News Agency.
    • A dancer poses for a photographer at the Pike Place Market in Seattle, Washington, U.S., 12 September 2020.
    • A girl in front of a Zhiguli before the start of the rally of unique cars of the Soviet era GUM Rally 2020
    • Supporters of WikiLeaks founder Julian Assange take part in a protest outside the Central Criminal Court, the Old Bailey, in London, Monday, 14 September 2020. The London court hearing on Assange's extradition from Britain to the United States resumed Monday after a COVID-19 test on one of the participating lawyers came back negative, WikiLeaks said Friday.
    • Models present creations during a Crimean Fashion Week show near the White Rock, also known as Aq-Qaya, outside Belogorsk, Crimea 13 September 2020.
    • French CRS riot police officers walk past a burning car during a demonstration of the yellow vests movement in Paris, France 12 September 2020.
    • President of Belarus Alexander Lukashenko at Sochi airport
    • A health worker wearing a Personal Protective Equipment (PPE) suit takes a break sitting in front of a fan while waiting for to collect swab samples from residents for Covid-19 coronavirus tests at a public health centre in Hyderabad on 17 September 2020.
    • This picture shows cyclists hanging under the Grenoble Bastille cable cars during the 17th stage of the 107th edition of the Tour de France cycling race, 170 km between Grenoble and Meribel, on 16 September 2020.
    • Demonstrators try to keep torches lit under an umbrella during a protest to reject the government's economic policies, rising unemployment and the signing of an agreement with the International Monetary Fund, in Quito, Ecuador, Wednesday, 16 September 2020.
    • Dee Perez comforts Michael Reynolds in the ruins of his home destroyed in the Almeda Fire in Talent, Oregon, 15 September 2020. Infernos across California, Oregon and Washington state have burned more than five million acres (two million hectares) this year, killed dozens of people and forced hundreds of thousands from their homes.
    © REUTERS / Corinna Kern
    People protest against Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's alleged corruption and economic hardship stemming from lockdown during the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) crisis, near his residence in Jerusalem 12 September 2020.
    https://cdn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e4/09/12/1080500987_0:320:3072:2048_1200x675_80_0_0_64d7fc6989721c66545ec980531268bf.jpg
    Sputnik International
    https://sputniknews.com/photo/202009181080501552-this-week-in-pictures-12---18-september/

    The COVID-19 pandemic continues to spread around the globe and many countries are working on a vaccine; meanwhile, life still continues, despite the crisis continuing to grip some parts of the planet.

    Check out Sputnik's photo gallery to have a virtual trip around the globe amid these unsteady times, as the world fights the coronavirus pandemic. 

    Check out everything from protests in Belarus and Colombia to floods in Florida, as well as Crimean Fashion Week and people protesting against Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's alleged corruption and much more.

