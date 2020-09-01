Sputnik's Best August Photos

Amid the continuing coronavirus pandemic, August of 2020 was a month when many people rushed to make the best of what summer usually offers: swimming, sunbathing, looking into starlit skies and having a real rest that was certainly different from what we all had while self-isolating several months ago.
As life is gradually getting back to normal in Russia with strict coronavirus restrictions being lifted, different sports and cultural events have been taking place in the country, allowing people to meet with friends and learn something new.
Sputnik has selected the creme de la creme out of its vast collection of pictures, check them out to have a virtual trip into the Russian summer.
