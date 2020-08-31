Register
    Photo

    Messi Leaves 'Barcelona': Looking Back at Argentinian Superstar's Career With Spanish Club

    312
    • Barcelona's Lionel Messi after the match, as play resumes behind closed doors following the outbreak of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) August 8, 2020
    • Barcelona's Lionel Messi celebrates a goal during a match with Russia's Spartak at the 2012-2013 UEFA championship
    • FC Barcelona v Napoli - Camp Nou, Barcelona, Spain - August 8, 2020 Barcelona's Lionel Messi scores their third goal which was later disallowed after VAR review, as play resumes behind closed doors following the outbreak of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19)
    • Barcelona's Argentinian forward Lionel Messi raises La Liga trophy as he celebrates becoming La Liga champions after winning the Spanish League football match between FC Barcelona and Levante UD at the Camp Nou stadium in Barcelona.
    • A woman takes a selfie with a mural of Lionel Messi dressed as Che Guevara as FC Barcelona's squad arrive for coronavirus disease (COVID-19) test, ahead of the resumption of training on August 31, in Barcelona, Spain August 30, 2020.
    • Barcelona's Argentinian forward Lionel Messi (2L) argues with Real Madrid's Spanish defender Sergio Ramos during the Spanish league football match between Real Madrid CF and FC Barcelona at the Santiago Bernabeu stadium in Madrid on March 2, 2019.
    • Barcelona's Argentinian forward Lionel Messi gestures in pain during the UEFA Champions League round of 16, second leg football match between FC Barcelona and Olympique Lyonnais at the Camp Nou stadium in Barcelona on March 13, 2019.
    • A man carries a painting representing Spanish Barcelona's Uruguayan forward Luis Suarez (L), Barcelona's Brazilian forward Neymar and Barcelona's Argentinian forward Lionel Messi (R) painted by Spanish cartoonist Vizcarra to the presentation of the 12th edition of the book entitled Relats solidaris de l'esport (Stories of solidarity in sport) in Barcelona on February 17, 2017.
    • Barcelona's Lionel Messi, center, celebrates after scoring the opening goal during a Spanish La Liga soccer match between Barcelona and Granada at Camp Nou stadium in Barcelona, Spain, Sunday, Jan. 19, 2020.
    • Barcelona's Lionel Messi celebrates scoring a hat trick. 18 August 2018
    • Barcelona's Lionel Messi gestures during a Spanish La Liga soccer match between Cordoba and FC Barcelona at El Arcangel stadium in Cordoba, Spain, Saturday May 2, 2015.
    • This combination of pictures created on December 14, 2016 in Paris shows then five-year-old Afghan boy and Lionel Messi fan Murtaza Ahmadi posing with his plastic bag jersey in Jaghori district of Ghazni province in a photograph provided by the boy's family and taken on January 24, 2016 (L), and FC Barcelona's Argentine forward Lionel Messi talking to Murtaza Ahmadi on the pitch before the start of a friendly football match against Saudi Arabia's Al-Ahli FC on December 13, 2016 in the Qatari capital Doha.
    • Barcelona's Argentinian forward Lionel Messi reacts during the Spanish league football match between FC Barcelona and Leganes at the Camp Nou stadium in Barcelona on April 7, 2018.
    • Barcelona's Argentine forward Lionel Messi (R) receives the Liga Best Month Player award from Barcelona's former player Carles Pujol (L) before the Spanish league football match FC Barcelona against Deportivo Alaves at the Camp Nou stadium in Barcelona on December 21, 2019.
    • FC Barcelona's Lionel Messi from Argentina, front celebrates with his teammates after the final Copa del Rey soccer match against Athletic Bilbao at the Vicente Calderon stadium in Madrid, Spain, Friday, May 25, 2012.
    © REUTERS / Albert Gea
    Barcelona's Lionel Messi after the match, as play resumes behind closed doors following the outbreak of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) August 8, 2020
    https://cdn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e4/08/1f/1080325833_0:136:2077:1304_1200x675_80_0_0_dcd1c24b8261b9deeedc9d1bc2820116.jpg
    Sputnik International
    https://sputniknews.com/photo/202008311080326678-messi-leaves-barcelona-looking-back-at-argentinian-superstars-career-with-spanish-club/

    Last week, Spanish football club Barcelona confirmed that its forward, Lionel Messi, had informed them of his wish to leave the club this summer.

    According to rumours, Messi could move to England's Manchester City, which is managed by his former coach, Pep Guardiola. 

    Sport.es reported on Sunday that Manchester City was ready to offer Messi a five-year €500 million contract.

    Last week, Barcelona confirmed that its all-time top-scorer had informed the team of his intention to leave the La Liga club. Messi has a contract with the Catalan club until 2021, with a clause to leave Barcelona at the end of the 2019-20 season, which expired on 31 July.

    Lionel Messi debuted for Barcelona in 2004, playing for the Spanish club ever since. Together with Barca, the Argentinian won the La Liga 10 times and the Copa del Rey six times. He is also a four-time UEFA Champions League winner.

    *Check out Sputnik's gallery to see the highlights of Messi's outstanding career with Barca.  

    Lionel Messi, FC Barcelona
    More photos

    • The winner of the Miss MAXIM-2020 beauty and sexuality contest, Oktyabrina Maksimova (Veliky Novgorod) (C) and the finalists
      Last update: 18:52 GMT 01.09.2020
      18:52 GMT 01.09.2020

      Sputnik's Best August Photos

      The first of September is like the beginning of a new life - both for people and for nature. It is also a good day to reflect on your summer: what has it been like?

      32
    • A mushroom cloud is seen rising after the so-called Tsar Bomba was detonated in a test over the remote Novaya Zemlya archipelago in the USSR in this still image from previously classified footage taken in October 1961 and released by Russia’s Rosatom state atomic energy corporation.
      Last update: 14:13 GMT 29.08.2020
      14:13 GMT 29.08.2020

      Made in USSR: Freshly-Declassified Pictures of Most Powerful Thermonuclear Bomb Test in History

      The USSR conducted the test of the most powerful thermonuclear bomb on 30 October 1961. Previously classified photos of this landmark event were released by Rosatom earlier this week.

      7
    • This Week in Pictures: 22-28 August
      Last update: 12:30 GMT 28.08.2020
      12:30 GMT 28.08.2020

      This Week in Pictures: 22-28 August

      As the coronavirus pandemic keeps spreading across the planet and many countries are working on a vaccine, people all over the world are continuing to live and enjoying the last days of summer.

      30
    • Land of Thousand Lakes: Unequivocal Beauty of Russia's Altai Krai
      Last update: 13:30 GMT 27.08.2020
      13:30 GMT 27.08.2020

      Land of Thousand Lakes: Unequivocal Beauty of Russia's Altai Krai

      The steppe regions of the Altai Territory in Russia are often called the land of a thousand lakes. Innumerable beautiful lakes with various chemical compositions of water, which are rich sources of minerals and can be used for medicinal purposes, are located in this picturesque region.

      12
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse