Messi Leaves 'Barcelona': Looking Back at Argentinian Superstar's Career With Spanish Club

According to rumours, Messi could move to England's Manchester City, which is managed by his former coach, Pep Guardiola.
Sport.es reported on Sunday that Manchester City was ready to offer Messi a five-year €500 million contract.
Last week, Barcelona confirmed that its all-time top-scorer had informed the team of his intention to leave the La Liga club. Messi has a contract with the Catalan club until 2021, with a clause to leave Barcelona at the end of the 2019-20 season, which expired on 31 July.
Lionel Messi debuted for Barcelona in 2004, playing for the Spanish club ever since. Together with Barca, the Argentinian won the La Liga 10 times and the Copa del Rey six times. He is also a four-time UEFA Champions League winner.
*Check out Sputnik's gallery to see the highlights of Messi's outstanding career with Barca.
All comments
Show new comments (0)