Iran Shows Off New Missiles: One is Named After General Soleimani, Killed in US Drone Strike

Iran's armed forces have presented two new missiles - a surface-to-surface ballistic missile and a cruise missile.
The ballistic missile is called "The Martyr Hajj Qasem" in honour of General Qasem Soleimani, who was killed in a US drone strike on 3 January 2020 at Baghdad International Airport.
The cruise missile was named after Abu Mahdi Al-Muhandis, the leader of the Hashd al-Shaabi Shiite forces, who was killed together with Soleimani.
The drone strike was authorised by US President Donald Trump as Washington maintained that Soleimani and Al-Muhandis were both involved in the attack on the US embassy in Baghdad on 31 December 2019.
