Summer in Siberia? Yoga in Bikini on Sup-Boards!

Siberia is often associated with biting frost and an inhospitable climate, evoking a stereotypical image of the never-ending Russian winter. In fact, however, summers in Siberia can be quite hot and favourable for all sorts of activities.
Stand-up paddleboarding has its roots in surfing and originated in Hawaii. Sup-boards have also given rise to a new kind of yoga that can be practiced on them. However, you don't need to travel to paradise islands to be able to enjoy a sup-board yoga session - the Yenisei River in Russia's Siberia will also do! Check out our latest photo gallery to see what Siberia has to offer in summer.
