This Week in Pictures: 1-7 August

Sputnik's weekly photo gallery presents a compilation of pictures to show the highlights of the past week, where you can get a glimpse of what has been happening across the world during this truly unusual period.
They range from a massive explosion in Beirut, Lebanon to wildfires in La Couronne, near Marseille, France, and from protests against government restrictions amid the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) outbreak in Berlin to cosplayers wearing face masks posing for a picture at the China Digital Entertainment Expo and Conference (ChinaJoy) in Shanghai.
