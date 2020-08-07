Satellite Images of Beirut Port Before and After Deadly Blast

https://cdn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e4/08/07/1080090096_0:524:2560:1964_1200x675_80_0_0_2d9b008c6579ebf8026e5dba5c3c149b.jpg
Earlier on Friday, Lebanon's President Michel Aoun said that the possibility of foreign interference in the devastating explosion in Beirut's port cannot be ruled out. Investigators are inspecting if a missile or a bomb could have been used in the incident, Aoun added.
A massive explosion took place at the port of Beirut in the evening on 4 August, resulting in the death of at leat 154 people and leaving some 5,000 injured, according to the latest estimates.
The blast has been blamed on improper storage of 2,750 tonnes of ammonium nitrate at one of the port's warehouses, the Lebanese authorities said.
Check out Sputnik's gallery to see how huge the impact of the deadly blast at Beirut's port has been.
