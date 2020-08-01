Muslim Celebrations of Eid al-Adha Around the Globe Amid Pandemic

https://cdn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e4/08/01/1080030255_0:320:3072:2048_1200x675_80_0_0_7e510288cb4e65a448cc9cf5c8997c54.jpg
Sputnik International
https://cdn2.img.sputniknews.com/i/logo.png
Sputnik
https://cdn2.img.sputniknews.com/i/logo.png
https://sputniknews.com/photo/202008011080031156-Muslims-Celebrate-Eidal-Adhain-Russia-and-Around-Globe-Pandemic/
Usually this holiday is one of the most widespread in all countries where a significant number of Muslims live, including Russia. In Moscow alone, more than 300,000 believers take part in it.
In 2020, Eid al-Adha was held amid dire extenuating circumstances. Due to the coronavirus pandemic, mass gatherings are banned in most countries throughout the world. Therefore, while the holiday was celebrated in mosques, the believers stayed home.
The holiday itself is usually celebrated four days in a row. But not everywhere. For example, in Turkey it is celebrated for ten days, and in Uzbekistan and Tajikistan, the festivities are squeezed into three days.
All comments
Show new comments (0)