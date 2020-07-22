'Feds Go Home': Havoc in Portland, Oregon as City Consumed by Anti-Racism Protests

https://cdn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e4/07/16/1079955090_0:70:1280:790_1200x675_80_0_0_7b89b6d1fef735ddfc51e94d4c1e349b.jpg
The city of Portland has been hit by nightly protests against racial discrimination and police brutality, catalysed by George Floyd's murder by a police officer in late May. As the protests turned violent, President Donald Trump ordered federal law enforcement officers to the city to contain the disturbances.
Smoke, litter, clamour, loud bangs, scores of angry people and heavy-armed federal police officers - this is what the citizens of Portland, Oregon witnessed in the early hours of Wednesday as demonstrations against racism and police brutality engulfed the city.
Sputnik invites you to have a peak at the havoc wreaked in the city in a photo gallery which our team prepared for you.
