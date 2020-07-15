Telexistence's Kangaroo Robot: Tokyo Shops Prepare to Welcome New Staff Member

https://cdn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e4/07/0f/1079890276_0:33:2903:1665_1200x675_80_0_0_d86f577efb3dae2d6a13107297bbbf10.jpg
According to the robot's maker, its design is meant to help shoppers feel at ease because robots that look too human could make people feel uncomfortable.
A shelf-stacking avatar robot developed to work in a convenience store was presented to the media in Tokyo last week.
The robot's maker, Telexistence, hopes that this new staff member will begin stacking drinks and ready meals on the shelves of a Japanese store next month.
Check out Sputnik's photo gallery to find out what this robot looks like (so as not to be embarrassed in case you meet it someday).
