Staying Fit and Enjoying Summer in Russia's Olympic Capital Sochi

Sochi, a Black Sea resort city in Russia, has long been a popular destination for tourists from all over the country.
In the run-up to hosting the Winter Olympic Games in 2014, the city saw many sports facilities built that are still being used by athletes and amateur sportspeople today.
Sochi has a humid subtropical climate, and it equally attracts those who like hot weather and sea bathing as well as those who like refreshing walks in the mountains.
Sochi has a humid subtropical climate, and it equally attracts those who like hot weather and sea bathing as well as those who like refreshing walks in the mountains.
