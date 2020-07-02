Where Sea Was Once Land: Underwater Aboriginal Sites in Australia

A group of Australian researchers has found the first underwater Aboriginal archaeological sites off the north-western coast of the country.
One of the sites contained artefacts that are at least 7,000 years old, while the second held only one artefact, but it was 8,500 years old. Many of the items had marine life growing on them, but the team was able to identify a number of worked stone tools, including two possible grinding stones.
According to scientists, the Australian coast once extended 100 miles farther out to sea than it does now.
