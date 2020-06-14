The Perfect Bond Between Humans and Dogs

In his classic self-help guide How to Win Friends and Influence People, Dale Carnegie asks, “Did you ever stop to think that a dog is the only animal that doesn't have to work for a living?" He then points out that these former hunting companions nowadays manage to make themselves useful simply by offering companionship: "A hen has to lay eggs, a cow has to give milk, and a canary has to sing. But a dog makes his living by giving you nothing but love.”
Nowadays, dogs and their owners can be seen everywhere, on every continent and in a wide variety of conditions: on the street, in the car, at the beach and even on bicycles.
