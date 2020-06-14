Register
13:33 GMT14 June 2020
    Photo

    The Perfect Bond Between Humans and Dogs

    • Buddy the dog peers from a vehicle before the start of a movie at a drive-in cinema in Snagov, Romania, Monday, 1 June 2020. Romania further loosened the measures imposed during a nationwide lockdown in order to limit the spread of COVID-19 infections, with museums, open air restaurants, cinemas and beaches opening to the public on Monday.
    • A man is seen cycling in London with a dog on his back, 9 June 2020.
    • Lucia and her dog Jujuba sit at Arpoador beach, amid the coronavirus pandemic in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil, Tuesday, 2 June 2020.
    • Zeus looks out of the car window as his owner picks up pet food at a Miami-Dade County Animal Services Department Drive-Thru Pet Food Bank, Thursday, June 4, 2020, at Lake Stevens Park in Miami Gardens, Florida.
    • A man wears a mask and walks his dog past people taking part in a silent disco event as some businesses reopened at the end of last month under a host of new rules, following weeks of shutdown amid the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) crisis, in Tel Aviv, Israel 4 June 2020.
    • A dog looks through sunglasses at Brussels Grand Place square as restaurants and bars reopen after weeks of lockdown restrictions following the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) outbreak, in Brussels, Belgium, 8 June 2020.
    • A girl plays with a dog on the beach in Yevpatoriya, Crimea 4 June 2020.
    • Roberto Gonzalez, who produces mini shows for tourists with his two Dachshunds, poses for a photo in front of his home amid concerns about the spread of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19), in downtown Havana, Cuba, 18 May 2020.
    • A dog and its owner watch from a window as demonstrators march past during a George Floyd protest in Boston, Massachusetts, US, 7 June 2020.
    • A dog leaps to catch a ball at New Brighton Beach in Christchurch, New Zealand, Tuesday, 9 June 2020. New Zealanders enjoyed their first day at alert level 1 after Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern announced on 8 June that the Cabinet had agreed to remove almost all remaining coronavirus restrictions from midnight, with the exception of the closed borders.
    • A dog wearing a placard is posed for a photograph in front of placards, left outside Holyrood Palace after a demonstration in Edinburgh on 7 June 2020, organised to show solidarity with the Black Lives Matter movement in the wake of the killing of George Floyd.
    • A woman wearing a protective face shield jogs at a park as her dog runs towards a goose, as the city of Buenos Aires eases their lockdown restrictions, during the spread of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19), in Buenos Aires, Argentina, 8 June 2020.
    • A pug on a street in Moscow.
    • People and a dog watch from a balcony as demonstrators pass by during a 6 June 2020 protest, in Simi Valley, California over the death of George Floyd. Floyd died in police custody during Memorial Day weekend in Minneapolis.
    • Artist and dog trainer from the Great Moscow State Circus Mikhail Ermakov reacts during a rehearsal with dogs amid the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) outbreak in Moscow, Russia, in this handout picture released 4 June 2020.
    Buddy the dog peers from a vehicle before the start of a movie at a drive-in cinema in Snagov, Romania, Monday, 1 June 2020. Romania further loosened the measures imposed during a nationwide lockdown in order to limit the spread of COVID-19 infections, with museums, open air restaurants, cinemas and beaches opening to the public on Monday.
    Dogs were originally domesticated to assist humans in hunting approximately 15,000 years ago in Central Asia. Since then, they've become our loyal companions.

    In his classic self-help guide How to Win Friends and Influence People, Dale Carnegie asks, “Did you ever stop to think that a dog is the only animal that doesn't have to work for a living?" He then points out that these former hunting companions nowadays manage to make themselves useful simply by offering companionship: "A hen has to lay eggs, a cow has to give milk, and a canary has to sing. But a dog makes his living by giving you nothing but love.”

    Nowadays, dogs and their owners can be seen everywhere, on every continent and in a wide variety of conditions: on the street, in the car, at the beach and even on bicycles.

     

    friendship, human, dog
    • A woman wears a face shield as she wades in the ocean off South Beach on June 10, 2020 in Miami Beach, Florida.
      Last update: 12:27 GMT 12.06.2020
      12:27 GMT 12.06.2020

      This Week in Pictures: 6 -12 June

      After a very turbulent spring which was overshadowed by the coronavirus pandemic, summer has finally arrived, bringing us not only hopes for a better life but also new turmoil.

      17
    • Vintage Photos of Soviet Streets on Rainy Days
      Last update: 12:16 GMT 09.06.2020
      12:16 GMT 09.06.2020

      Vintage Photos of Soviet Streets on Rainy Days

      Wet weather brings out various things in people, as it is a perfect time to stay at home and read a book or watch a movie, listening to the raindrops falling outside. Rainy days might spoil your outdoor plans but they can never ruin your mood unless you allow it to.

      17
    • Last update: 13:59 GMT 07.06.2020
      13:59 GMT 07.06.2020

      The Best of The Best: Russian Airborne Force Recruits Take Their First Parachute Jumps

      The Russian Airborne Troops are among the country's elite forces, remarkable for their high mobility and use of a large amount of specifically designed vehicles and a larger complement of heavy weaponry than most contemporary airborne forces.

      12
    • In this aerial view from a drone, residents paddle board and kayak in Lady Bird Lake on 20 May 2020 in Austin, Texas. Texas Governor Greg Abbott announced that bars, wine tasting rooms, bowling alleys, skating rinks, bingo halls, aquariums, and equestrian events will be allowed to open on Friday, 22nd May despite a surge in confirmed coronavirus (COVID-19) cases in the state.
      Last update: 13:03 GMT 06.06.2020
      13:03 GMT 06.06.2020

      Beauty of Earthly Landscapes Which Can Only Be Seen From Above

      A selection of incredibly beautiful photos that show the amazing beauty of our Earth. The uniqueness of the photographs is that all the pictures were taken from a bird's eye view and are not just photos, but indisputable proof of the greatness of the planet.

      19
