The Best of The Best: Russian Airborne Force Recruits Take Their First Parachute Jumps

Joining Russia's elite forces - the Airborne troops, is a hard task to achieve. Candidates must not only be in Grade-A shape, they also have to endure rigorous training and be suitable for military service in all types of combat roles.
As in recent years, the country's Airborne Troops have obtained an increased amount of hi-tech machinery, the military authorities have decided to reduce the admission quota for those who enlist via the country's mandatory conscription programme and increase the number of contract soldiers.
Thus, only the best of the best will be admitted to enter the ranks of this elite force.
All comments
Show new comments (0)