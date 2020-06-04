George Floyd Murder: Sixth Day of Protests in Washington DC in Pictures

https://cdn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/107951/96/1079519645_0:104:1281:824_1200x675_80_0_0_ffd7e1428b208e613ed1648b66bf15fa.jpg
The high-profile murder of African American George Floyd by a white police officer in Minneapolis has triggered a wave of protests against racism and police brutality that have swept across the US. The rallies, which have been ongoing for almost a week now, have been marred by looting, arson and clashes between demonstrators and the police.
Anti-racism demonstrations, which rocked the US capital for the sixth consecutive day on Wednesday, were largely peaceful in contrast to the previous days when protesters were trying to set fire to Washington's St John’s Episcopal Church.
The demonstrators marched through the city streets starting from the area near the Capitol, and were followed by others in front of Lafayette Square and outside the Trump International Hotel. The National Guard formed a protective line near the White House to monitor order and block rioters from entering Lafayette Square.
Sputnik's photo gallery presents a compilation of photos taken during Wednesday's protests.
