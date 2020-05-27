Underground Architectural Wonder: Moscow Metro Celebrates 85th Anniversary

Inaugurated in May of 1935 with just 13 stations, the Moscow Metro has since expanded outwards and now covers most of the city and its suburban areas as well.
Its rapid trains transport people without delay roughly every two minutes from early morning till late at night.
But what makes the metro truly unique is the combination of various architectural styles of its stations that range from neoclassicism to postmodernism.
Sputnik's team welcomes you to experience the grandeur of the Moscow metro in our photogallery.
