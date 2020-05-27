Register
27 May 2020
    Photo

    Underground Architectural Wonder: Moscow Metro Celebrates 85th Anniversary

    • The history of the metropolitan dates back to 15 May 1935. Back then, there was only one line connecting Park Kultury and Sokolniki stations.
    • Tourists marvel at the sumptuous interior of the Komsomolskaya station.
    • A golden plate with the name of the Kurskaya station inscribed on it.
    • Worker-vigilante sculpture in front of the Krasnopresnenskaya station.
    • Passengers in a special so-called Watercolour train exhibiting artwork.
    • The aviation-themed Aviamotornaya station of the Moscow underground.
    • A student rubbing the nose of a dog statue at the Ploshchad Revolyutsii station. This trick is believed to bring luck to students during exams.
    • Busy escalators of the Park Kultury station.
    • A train operator at work. The view from inside the cabin.
    • The Mayakovskaya station during the WWII. The station served as a bomb shelter for Muscovites.
    • Passengers reading books and newspapers while on a train, 1964.
    • A tunnel shield in the dismantling chamber during the construction of the new Nizhnyaya Maslovka station.
    • Construction of the Fonvizinskaya station.
    • The picturesque Watercolours train. It was first launch in 2007 to celebrate the Children's Day.
    • State Wind Orchestra of Russia performing at the Kurskaya station.
    • Moscow Fashion Week 2019 show at the Delovoy Tsentr station.
    • Passengers passing the ticket gates at the Oktyabrskoye Pole station.
    • The Troika card - a transit pass allowing for multiple travel both in the metro as well as overland public transport.
    • The construction of the Kommunarka station.
    • 1/2 Orchestra band performing at the Mayakovskaya station.
    • A football freestyling workshop in the Moscow metro.
    • A mural dedicated to the victory of the Soviet Union in the Great Patriotic War, the Park Pobedy station.
    • Stained glass panels at the Novoslobodskaya station.
    • The big red M letter - the logo of the Moscow metro.
    • Nutcracker ice show at the Delovoy Tsentr station.
    • The interior of a Christmas-style train car.
    • Disinfection measures at the Kievskaya station during the coronavirus pandemic.
    • Duty officer at the Mayakovskaya station.
    • A train operator of the Moscow metro.
    © Sputnik /
    The history of the metropolitan dates back to 15 May 1935. Back then, there was only one line connecting the Park Kultury and Sokolniki stations.
    Sputnik
    Sputnik International
    https://sputniknews.com/photo/202005271079429324/

    The Moscow metro, the busiest in Europe and one of the largest in the whole world, is not simply a means of transportation for Muscovites and visitors to the Russian capital, but is also a unique architectural landmark that tourists should definitely include on their bucket lists.

    Inaugurated in May of 1935 with just 13 stations, the Moscow Metro has since expanded outwards and now covers most of the city and its suburban areas as well.

    Its rapid trains transport people without delay roughly every two minutes from early morning till late at night.

    But what makes the metro truly unique is the combination of various architectural styles of its stations that range from neoclassicism to postmodernism.

    Sputnik's team welcomes you to experience the grandeur of the Moscow metro in our photogallery.

     

    Tags:
    anniversary, Metro, Moscow
    Votre message a été envoyé!
