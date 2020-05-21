Post Apocalyptic Views: Dutch Photographer's Lens Captures Graveyard of French Warships

https://cdn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/107937/26/1079372697_0:55:1201:730_1200x675_80_0_0_29c3fc316be9bbaa2507d74adcf27c48.jpg
While the international community remains indoors due to lockdowns, photographer Bob Thyssen from the Netherlands dug into his archives to share some of his old footage.
Bob, who has his own YouTube channel, has been documenting abandoned places for over 13 years and the number of countries he's visited exceeds 70.
In one of his recent episodes, he shared footage dating back to 2011, when he and his team explored giant French naval vessels at a ship cemetery, the location of which he does not disclose.
