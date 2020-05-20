I Know You, Mask! Statues With Covered Faces Abound Amid the COVID-19 Pandemic

In the first days of the COVID-19 outbreak, many countries went through an acute shortage of face masks and personal protective equipment for doctors.
Now that the government and businesses have taken measures to provide medics and population with face masks, some get creative and place the masks onto the landmark statues in their cities and towns. But when it comes to raising awareness about measures that could help stop the spreading of the deadly virus this may be a good reminder.
Check out Sputnik's gallery to see what statues have been chosen to promote the use of face masks during the coronavirus pandemic.
