20 May 2020
    I Know You, Mask! Statues With Covered Faces Abound Amid the COVID-19 Pandemic

    • A man wearing a face mask walks past The Forever Marilyn statue by Seward Johnson, which is also wearing a mask amid the Coronavirus outbreak in National Harbor, Maryland on 11 May 2020.
    • A replica of the Statue of Liberty wears a coronavirus mask outside a home on Deer Isle, Maine, 6 May 2020.
    • In this 3 May 2020 photo, the iconic Christ the Redeemer statue is lit up as if wearing a protective mask and features a hashtag that reads Mask saves in Portuguese, amid the new coronavirus pandemic in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil.
    • A boy walks by a model of a dinosaur wearing a face mask, during a partial lockdown to prevent the spread of the coronavirus, at the Museum of Natural History in Brussels, 19 May 2020.
    • Statues of the Monumento das Bandeiras wear face masks in Sao Paulo, Brazil, on 12 May 2020, during the COVID-19 pandemic.
    • Pigeons sit atop a Christ the Redeemer statue, made from sand and wearing a protective mask, at Copacabana beach, during the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) outbreak, in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil, 9 May 2020.
    • This picture taken on 11 May 2020 in Brussels shows a face mask set on the Manneken-Pis statue to help compel people to wear a mask in public, on the first day of a partial lifting of the lockdown introduced two months ago to fight the spread of COVID-19.
    • A face mask is placed on the statue of Spanish neuroscientist Santiago Ramon y Cajal by sculptor Eduardo Carretero outside the Ramon y Cajal Hospital in Madrid on 14 April 2020.
    • View of the monument to Liberators Simon Bolivar and Jose de San Martin, both wearing face masks, in Guayaquil, Ecuador, on 14 April 2020 during the COVID-19 pandemic.
    • Statues wear masks along Trocadero square close to the Eiffel Tower in Paris, 4 May 2020.
    • A protective mask is shown on a statue of a mermaid playing harp in St. Clair Shores, Michigan, US on 7 May 2020.
    • Paul Tormey, Regional Vice President of Fairmont Hotels, wears a mask while hugging a statue of singer Tony Bennett outside of the Fairmont San Francisco hotel before leading hotel workers in a singing of the song I Left My Heart in San Francisco, 25 April 2020, in San Francisco.
    • A monk walks in front of a giant Buddha statue wearing a face mask at Wat Nithet Rat Pradit temple in Pathum Thani outside Bangkok on 12 May 2020
    • The sculpture La gata Calida by Colombian artist Jose Horacio Martinez wears a face mask, on 24 April 2020, in Cali, Colombia.
    • The statue of the Brazilian musician and poet Cartola is pictured wears a protective mask in front of the Mangueira samba school on the first day of the mandatory use of masks in the city of Rio de Janeiro, amid the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) outbreak, April 23 2020.
    • A statue of literary great Henry Wadsworth Longfellow wears a mask in Portland, Maine, 18 May 2020.
    • A statue of a gaucho family wearing face masks as if to prevent the spread of new coronavirus stands in Montevideo, Uruguay, 4 May 2020. The sculpture is part of a larger set which represents the pioneers in Uruguay and is called The Stage Coach. It was created by Uruguayan sculptor Jose Belloni in 1922
    • Statues of former Boston Red Sox greats, from left, Ted Williams, Bobby Doerr and Johnny Pesky, wear protective masks outside Fenway Park, 17 April 2020, in Boston.
    A man wearing a face mask walks past The Forever Marilyn statue by Seward Johnson, which is also wearing a mask amid the Coronavirus outbreak in National Harbor, Maryland on 11 May 2020.
    Face masks have become the symbol of the coronavirus pandemic, which was declared by the World Health Organisation on 11 March.

    In the first days of the COVID-19 outbreak, many countries went through an acute shortage of face masks and personal protective equipment for doctors. 

    Now that the government and businesses have taken measures to provide medics and population with face masks, some get creative and place the masks onto the landmark statues in their cities and towns. But when it comes to raising awareness about measures that could help stop the spreading of the deadly virus this may be a good reminder.

    Check out Sputnik's gallery to see what statues have been chosen to promote the use of face masks during the coronavirus pandemic.

    pandemic, mask, COVID-19, statues
    • Reed Flute Cave, China
      Last update: 16:02 GMT 19.05.2020
      16:02 GMT 19.05.2020

      Enigmatic Eerie Underworlds: The Most Unusual Caves on the Planet

      Sombre, mysterious, bizzare, yet captivating - all these epithets can be applied to the intricate and almost unearthly world of caves that are truly unique and worthy of exploration.

      14
    • People are seen practising social distancing in white circles in Domino Park, during the COVID-19 pandemic on 17 May 2020 in Brooklyn, New York City.
      Last update: 13:59 GMT 18.05.2020
      13:59 GMT 18.05.2020

      Keeping Virus at Bay: How People Across the Globe Respect Social Distancing Rules

      In less than half a year, the whole of humanity has been upended due to the coronavirus pandemic and the world outside of our dwellings has become an entirely new place with new rules. However, respecting these rules is a key to get our lives back to normal, including by respecting social distancing.

      18
    • From Dead Lake to Mountain Devil's Finger: Glimpse of Mysterious Russian Region of Altai
      Last update: 13:38 GMT 16.05.2020
      13:38 GMT 16.05.2020

      From Dead Lake to Mountain Devil's Finger: Glimpse of Mysterious Russian Region of Altai

      The Russian republic of Altai extends over 92,600 square kilometres, and it is an area where myths and legends mix with reality. The magnificent landscapes of the Altai Mountains, mountain rivers, and glaciers attract tourists, scientists, climbers, writers, poets, artists, and photographers from all over the world.

      13
    • This Week in Pictures: 9 - 15 May
      Last update: 12:02 GMT 15.05.2020
      12:02 GMT 15.05.2020

      This Week in Pictures: 9 - 15 May

      As the number of confirmed COVID-19 cases around the globe declines, countries are considering easing restrictions and gradually reopening their economies. To date, more than 4.4 million people have been worldwide, with over 302,000 fatalities, according to Johns Hopkins University.

      30
