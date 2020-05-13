Tokyo Cheerleader Pub Reopens to Cheering Visitors

Immediately upon entering the premises, guests must wipe their feet on a disinfecting mat and have their temperature taken with a non-contact thermometer; visitors showing a fever are asked to go home immediately.
After that, visitors have to follow Cheers One’s dress code: gloves and masks, which must remain in place on the client’s face whenever they’re not eating or drinking.
The epidemiological situation in Japan appears to be improving. According to the authorities, 72 new cases of the disease have been registered, bringing the country's tally to 16,752, including the 712 former passengers and crew of the Diamond Princess cruise ship, which was quarantined in Yokohama, Japan for more than one and a half months. Of the total, 682 people have died and more than 9,500 people have recovered.
