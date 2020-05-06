The Great Patriotic War Through the Lens of Army Photojournalists

During the Battle of Stalingrad, front-line operators first encountered street fighting. But the rules of professional excellence were not repealed in the war. Instead of personal safety, photojournalists took care to get the correct exposure and maintain the technical quality of the footage.
Seventy-five years separate us from the events of the Great Patriotic War. The evidence in the photographs, film frames, archival information and memoirs show the courage and exploits of the Soviet people.
The number of Soviet casualties in the war are estimated to have exceeded 27 million. The military casualties alone exceeded 8.7 million, which is more than a half of the total allied death toll.
