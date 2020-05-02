This Week in Pictures: 25 April - 1 May

Register
    • Flight crew members wearing protective face masks look at each other next to a plane that is set to take medical supplies from the Nikola Tesla Airport to Italy to help in the fight against the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) outbreak, in Belgrade, Serbia. 25 April 2020.
    • Belarusian servicemen wearing protective gear cross a road after disinfecting a hospital in the town of Zaslauye, outside Minsk, on 29 April 2020, amid the coronavirus pandemic.
    • Hindu devotees bathe on the occasion of Akshaya Tritiya, an annual spring festival which is believed to bring good luck and success, during a government-imposed nationwide lockdown as a preventive measure against the spread of the COVID-19 coronavirus, at Narmada River in Jabalpur on 26 April 2020.
    • A woman gives money to a member of the San Giorgio farm after she was given bread during a traditional distribution of blessed bread for the feast of San Giorgio on 26 April 2020 in Caresana, near Vercelli, northern Italy, during the country's lockdown aimed at curbing the spread of the COVID-19 infection, caused by the novel coronavirus.
    • Lights in the windows of Cosmos hotel in Moscow form the words Thanks to the doctors!
    • Launch of a Pobeda rocket from Baikonur.
    • Surrounded by police, a man exits a closed beach with his arms raised during the coronavirus disease (COVID -19) pandemic in Galveston, Texas, US, 26 April 2020. Police gave chase after the man repeatedly walked onto nearby Seawall Boulevard, disrupting vehicle traffic, bystanders said.
    • Lebanese Yoga instructor Rabih el-Medawar, 29, practices Acroyoga with his Ukrainian wife, fellow Yoga instructor and professional choreographer, Alona Aleksandrova, 24, on the roof of their apartment building in Beirut's Ain El-Remmaneh district on 27 April 2020 during the coronavirus (COVID-19) virus pandemic.
    • Jo Muir, a modern pentathlon athlete of Team GB, trains fencing at her parents' farm following the outbreak of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19). Haugh of Urr, Britain, 27 April 2020.
    • Craftsman Maksim Svekla working on a copy of a T-34-76 tank in his garage in Bolshoy Oesh, Russia.
    • Oil tankers at an oil loading terminal in Krasondar Krai.
    • A Lebanese Army soldier throws a tear gas canister at anti-government protesters in the northern city of Tripoli, Lebanon, Tuesday, 28 April 2020. Hundreds took part in the funeral of a young man killed in riots overnight in Tripoli that were triggered by the crash of Lebanon's national currency, which sent food prices soaring.
    • A motorist waits at a stoplight on an empty street as the sun sets Tuesday, 28 April 2020, in downtown Topeka, Kansas. The state has extended stay-at-home orders until May 3 in an effort to stem the spread of the new coronavirus.
    • Triathlete Lloyd Bebbington trains in a pool in his garden at home, following the outbreak of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19), Newcastle-under-Lyme, Britain, 26 April 2020.
    • In this photo released by El Salvador Presidency Press Office, inmates are lined up during a security operation under the watch of police at the Izalco Prison in San Salvador on Saturday, 25 April 2020. Authorities crammed the prisoners, albeit wearing masks, tightly together in prison yards while searching their cells. President Nayib Bukele ordered the crackdown after more than 20 people were murdered in the country Friday and intelligence suggested the orders came from imprisoned gang leaders.
    • Children run past used caskets at a crematorium facility in Manila on 29 April 2020. Most of the Philippines is under quarantine to contain the spread of the coronavirus, which has infected over 7,000 people and killed at least 500 in the country.
    • People walk along a cliff top at Beachy Head, near Eastbourne, southern England, on 25 April 2020, during the national lockdown due to the novel coronavirus COVID-19 pandemic. Boris Johnson's government on Saturday was embroiled in a political row after it emerged that his chief adviser had attended meetings of the main scientific group advising ministers on the coronavirus pandemic in Britain. Downing Street was forced to deny that Dominic Cummings and another adviser, Ben Warner, were members of the politically independent Scientific Advisory Group for Emergencies (SAGE).
    • A woman walking in Baku, Azerbaijan, after the government eases coronavirus-related restrictions.
    Flight crew members wearing protective face masks look at each other next to a plane that is set to take medical supplies from the Nikola Tesla Airport to Italy to help in the fight against the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) outbreak, in Belgrade, Serbia. 25 April 2020.
    Nations around the globe continue to report new cases of the coronavirus infection, but despite the ongoing pandemic, life continues to go on in all the corners of our planet.

    Our team here at Sputnik has compiled a photo gallery especially for you, to show the highlights of the past week where you can get a glimpse of what has been going on across the globe during this truly unprecedented time.
    From traditional celebrations, to the launch of a space rocket, make sure not to miss these important events that have been captured by professional photographers.

