14 April 2020
    Photo

    Rituals and Daily Life of the Hamer Tribe

    Topic:
    COVID-19 Puts Nations on Hold
    © Photo : Jolan Deschepper
    Rituals and Daily Life of the Hamer Tribe
    As nations have been put on lockdown amid the spread of the coronavirus, people are finding different ways to pass the time during self-isolation. This was the case with Belgian photographer Jolan Deschepper from Ostend, who decided to process photos of his Ethiopian trip because the night club where he normally works has been closed.

    Some time ago, Jolan Deschepper took a journey across the tribal territories of Ethiopia's Omo Valley, home of the Hamer people. 

    Hamer (or Hamar) is an ethnic group that relies largely on a pastoral lifestyle, with cattle playing an important role in the life of the tribe.

    Only around 10,000 of the 45,000 Hamer people in southwestern Ethiopia reside in cities, the majority still live in the countryside and adhere to ancient traditions and rituals.

    For some westerners, these rituals may seem shocking. Hamer women often "decorate" themselves with scars, considered to be signs of loyalty and devotion to men.

    Boys of the tribe are initiated into manhood through a ceremony called "bull jumping" in which they have to run across the backs of a row of bulls.

    Like many other African tribes, the Hamer tribe often use face paint in their rituals.

