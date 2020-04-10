Register
14:09 GMT10 April 2020
    This Week in Pictures: 4-10 April

    • Local residents start a fight with a municipal worker (C) as they allegedly accuse him of not having sanitised properly their house at a residential area declared Red Zone for coronavirus by authorities during a government-imposed nationwide lockdown as a preventive measure against the COVID-19 coronavirus, in Srinagar on April 8, 2020.
    • People are disinfected before entering a market, as Albanian authorities take measures to stop the spread of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19), in Tirana, Albania April 6, 2020.
    • Launch of the 'Soyuz-2.1a' rocket carrier with the 'Soyuz MS-16' capsule carrying the ISS-63 crew from the Baikonur cosmodrome.
    • A woman is told to go home by a police officer on a motorbike to stop the spread of coronavirus and keep the park open for people observing the British government's guidance of social distancing, only using parks for dog walking, one form of exercise a day, like a run, walk, or cycle alone or with members of the same household, on Primrose Hill in London, Sunday, April 5, 2020.
    • Floor stickers urging passengers of the Moscow metro to observe social distancing in order to avoid getting infected with COVID-19.
    • Patriarch of Moscow and All Russia Kirill frees a dove outside the Christ the Savior Cathedral in Moscow on the Annunciation of Our Lady holiday on 7 April 2020.
    • An exterior view of The 101 Hotel shows rooms illuminated to form a heart as a thank you and to show support to people, especially the country's medical workers tackling coronavirus disease (COVID-19) amid its spread in Bogor, Indonesia, April 6, 2020.
    • Sherazade Mami, a 28-year-old Tunisian professional dancer and performer at the Caracalla dance theatre and a teacher at the Caracalla dance school, practices while wearing a surgical mask on the roof of her apartment building in the suburb of Dekwaneh on the eastern outskirts of Lebanon's capital Beirut on April 4, 2020.
    • Personnel of Local Defence Unit (LDU), Paramilitary force composed of civilians, deliver maize flour and beans during the first day of food distribution for people who have been affected by the lockdown in Kampala, on April 4, 2020.
    • Worker disinfects sidewalks near the Komsomolskaya metro station in Moscow.
    • A man exercises on Recreio dos Bandeirantes beach, amid the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) outbreak, in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil April 4, 2020.
    • A doctor wearing a protective gear prepares to take a swab from a girl to test for the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) at a residential area in Ahmedabad, India, April 8, 2020.
    • Commuters wear face masks to protect themselves from the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) spread during morning rush hour traffic in Taipei, Taiwan April 8, 2020.
    • Police officers patrol streets as inventor Sudhakar Yadav (inside) leads his coronavirus-themed made car on a road for an awareness campaign during a government-imposed nationwide lockdown as a preventive measure against the COVID-19 coronavirus, in Hyderabad on April 8, 2020.
    • A couple exchanges rings during a wedding ceremony in Moscow. Weddings without guests (as well as divorce procedures) continue in the city amid the coronavirus pandemic.
    • This picture taken on April 5, 2020 shows a monk sitting on U Bein Bridge in Mandalay.
    • A diver participating in a flashmob during a shopping trip in Tver.
    • A man sits alone at the window of a Chawl during a lockdown to prevent the spread of the new coronavirus at Lower Parel area in Mumbai, India, Sunday, April 5, 2020.
    • A woman riding a bicycle passes a sign which reads Don't leave the house at Ipanema beach, during the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) outbreak, in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil April 5, 2020.
    • Lightning flashes in the sky over Rumaithiya district in Kuwait City during a storm, on April 7, 2020.
    • Climbers Carlotta and Rafael train on a house wall in the Hafencity district, as the spread of coronavirus disease (COVID-19) continues in Hamburg, Germany, April 5, 2020.
    • An aerial view shows cinema goers sitting in their cars parked at a drive-in cinema in Marl, western Germany, on April 6, 2020, one of the few entertainments still allowed due to the spread of the novel coronavirus COVID-19.
    • A woman is reflected on a bus station as she wears a protective face mask amid concerns over the country's coronavirus outbreak, in Tel Aviv, Israel, Monday, April 6, 2020.
    • A girl stands on the embankment at Nha Trang resort in Vietnam.
    • Supermoon in Moscow on 7 April 2020
    • A woman puts cloth face masks on a string to dry before distributing it for free around the neighbourhood, amid the spread of coronavirus disease (COVID-19) outbreak, in Tangerang, on the outskirts of Jakarta, Indonesia, April 9, 2020.
    • Fireworks on Poklonnaya Hill in Moscow to mark the 75th anniversary of the liberation of Bratislava from Nazi invaders.
    • Zoologist Oleg Kokarev shows photos on a laptop to Anfisa the chimpanzee at the Royev Ruchei park in Krasnoyarsk.
    • A labourer wearing a facemask rests at a vegetable market during a nationwide curfew imposed as a preventive measure against the spread of the COVID-19 novel coronavirus in Colombo on April 4, 2020.
    • Yulia Boyarintseva, master of snowboarding and snowkiting sports, walks her dog near her home outside Krasnoyarsk
    Despite the fact that most countries around the globe have been on lockdown due to the coronavirus pandemic, our life is still full of small and major events though they are now being seen in a slightly different way.

    As we prepare to say goodbye to another week of the quarantine announced due to the new coronavirus pandemic, let's try and focus on the most interesting and brightest moments of the past seven days. 

    Scientists, doctors and nurses are at the forefront of the global fight against COVID-19, and they are supported by people of different professions who are making their own contributions to this extremely difficult work.  

    Meanwhile, many athletes, climbers and dancers continue their daily routine in order to stay fit: get inspired by them to make your time in self-isolation fruitful and not that monotonous.  

