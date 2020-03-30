Stay Home, Pet Your Cat! Cute Feline Participants of 'Kitties Against Coronavirus' Online Conference

The hosts of the conference, organised by the newspaper AiF, included prominent Russian animal tamers, vets, and even the Hermitage museum's resident oracle cat Achilles, known for predicting the outcome of sporting competitions.

Can cats transmit coronavirus? How to keep a cat amid the pandemic? How to feed stray cats during the quarantine? These and many other questions have been answered at an online conference dubbed "Kitties against coronavirus" that took place in Saint Petersburg.

