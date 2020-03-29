Earth Hour 2020 Worldwide

Earth Hour, which started in Sydney, Australia back in 2007, has now spread around the world as a global solidarity movement with millions of people turning off unnecessary lights and electrical appliances to highlight the importance of taking measures to counter environmental challenges.

The campaign is one of the largest environmental initiatives and aims to encourage people to adopt a responsible lifestyle when it comes to using electricity and water in order to support efforts to reduce carbon emissions as well as protect natural resources to ensure their availability for generations to come

This year's Earth Hour, however, has been marred by the coronavirus pandemic, which is why all public events have been cancelled as a precautionary measure. As of Sunday, a total of 681,706 cases of the virus have been registered by John Hopkins University along with nearly 32,000 fatalities.