Earth Hour 2020 Worldwide

The campaign is one of the largest environmental initiatives and aims to encourage people to adopt a responsible lifestyle when it comes to using electricity and water in order to support efforts to reduce carbon emissions as well as protect natural resources to ensure their availability for generations to come
This year's Earth Hour, however, has been marred by the coronavirus pandemic, which is why all public events have been cancelled as a precautionary measure. As of Sunday, a total of 681,706 cases of the virus have been registered by John Hopkins University along with nearly 32,000 fatalities.
All comments
Show new comments (0)