The History of Face Masks: The Evolution of Protective Gear

With the new coronavirus pandemic in full swing and amid a shortage of face masks in our local pharmacies, let’s learn something new about this (now) really precious object.

According to the book by John L. Spooner titled "History of Surgical Face Masks: The myths, the masks, and the men and women behind them," face masks first appeared at the end of the 19th century and were used by doctors during surgery to prevent bacteria from entering wounds.

In 1910, China adopted them to stop the spread of pneumonic plague.

Since then, they have been used by people all over the globe as a means of protection from air pollution or a disease.