'We’ll Defeat Coronavirus': International Cartoon Festival on Fight Against COVID-19 Held by Iran

Cartoonists from more than 50 countries have joined a virtual contest held by Iran, entitled “We’ll Defeat Coronavirus”.

The contest is part of an international festival sponsored by Shiraz University of Medical Sciences, the Ministry of Culture and Islamic Guidance’s Department of Visual Arts, the Visual Arts Center of Hozeh Honari, the Vice Presidency for Science and Technology, Chronicles of Victory Center, the Barakat Foundation, and Iranian messenger iGap.

Iran is one of the worst-hit countries. As of Tuesday, Iran has over 23,000 cases of infection with more than 1,800 deaths and over 8,300 recoveries.