Extending a Helping Hand: How Russia is Aiding Italy's Fight Against Raging COVID-19 Pandemic

On 21 March, Russian President Vladimir Putin in talks with Italian Prime Minister Giuseppe Conte confirmed Russia's readiness to provide prompt assistance to Italy in the fight against the COVID-19 virus.

Nine Russian Aerospace Forces' aircraft have delivered equipment and around 100 military experts to Italy to help it fight the coronavirus.

According to the Defence Ministry, Russia has sent medical virologists, doctors who have a great experience in fighting epidemics, medical equipment, and vehicles for aerosol disinfection to Italy.

Per Johns Hopkins University, there are currently over 59,100 coronavirus cases registered in Italy and more than 5,470 confirmed deaths from COVID-19 in the country.