'Outstanding Diplomat and Mr No': Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov Turns 70

Russia’s Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov, who is one of the longest-serving Russian cabinet members and has been steering the country’s diplomacy at the helm of the Foreign Ministry since 2004, turns 70 on 21 March.

Outstanding Russian diplomat Sergei Lavrov began his diplomatic career in 1972 at the Soviet Embassy in Sri Lanka and became the head of the Russian Foreign Ministry in 2004. Lavrov speaks Russian, English, French, Sinhala, and Dhivehi.

His Western colleagues have called him "Mr No", but still recognise the effectiveness of his fine diplomatic game. Lavrov enjoys watching football on television and is known to be a fan of the Moscow club Spartak.