Just in Case Food Cart: What the Virus is Prompting Shoppers to Buy

Due to the coronavirus pandemic people have been stocking up on food so that, in case of quarantine, they do not need to leave their homes and go to grocery stores.

Due to the pandemic, people are advised to stay at home, but since people need food, they still have to go to the store. Have a look at the just in case food carts from around the globe in our photo gallery.

Over 15,100 people have been infected with the novel coronavirus disease (COVID-19) over the past day, bringing the total number of confirmed cases to almost 200,000 according to the World Health Organization.