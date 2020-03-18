Register
15:31 GMT18 March 2020
Listen Live
    Search
    Photo

    First Person to Walk in Space: Russian Cosmonaut Alexei Leonov and Those Who Came After Him

    Get short URL
    150
    Subscribe
    News
    All news
    All news
    • Alexei Leonov 18-19 March 1965, together with Pavel Belyaev, performed a space flight as a second pilot on the Voskhod-2 spaceship. During this flight, Leonov made the first spacewalk in the history of space exploration lasting 12 minutes 9 seconds.
    • Flight into space of the spacecraft Voskhod-2. The USSR pilot-cosmonaut Alexei Leonov makes the first EVA in space history lasting 12 minutes 9 seconds. 18 March 1965.
    • Spacewalk of Russian cosmonauts - crew members of the Mir orbital complex Victor Afanasyev and Sergei Avdeev.
    • Cosmonauts of Roscosmos Sergei Volkov and Yuri Malenchenko made spacewalks on 3 February 2016.
    • Cosmonaut during spacewalk
    • Russian cosmonaut during spacewalk
    • ESA astronaut Luca Parmitano captured flying over the Caribbean by NASA astronaut Andrew Morgan during their third spacewalk to service the Alpha Magnetic Spectrometer AMS-02.
    • USSR pilot-cosmonaut Vladimir Dzhanibekov during spacewalk 25 July 1984.
    • NASA astronaut Robert Curbeam works on the International Space Station's S1 truss during the space shuttle Discovery's STS-116 mission in Dec. 2006. European Space Agency astronaut Christer Fuglesang (out of frame) was his partner in the 6-hour, 36-minute spacewalk.
    • Russian cosmonaut during spacewalk
    • Gumdrop meets Spider. Apollo 9 Command/Service Modules (CSM) nicknamed Gumdrop, and Lunar Module (LM), nicknamed Spider, are shown docked together as Command Module pilot David R. Scott stands in the open hatch. Astronaut Russell L. Schweickart, Lunar Module pilot, took this photograph of Scott as he stood on the porch outside the Lunar Module, 6 March 1969.
    • Roscosmos cosmonauts Anton Shkaplerov and Alexander Misurkin during spacewalk
    • The first spacewalk to service the Alpha Magnetic Spectrometer (AMS) could not have gone better. Lead spacewalker ESA astronaut Luca Parmitano is imaged here hitching a ride on the International Space Station’s 16-metre long robotic arm to kick off the first of four ventures to service the particle physics detector on 15 November.
    © Sputnik /
    Alexei Leonov 18-19 March 1965, together with Pavel Belyaev, performed a space flight as a second pilot on the Voskhod-2 spaceship. During this flight, Leonov made the first spacewalk in the history of space exploration lasting 12 minutes 9 seconds.
    https://cdn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/107860/90/1078609031_0:297:3072:2025_1200x675_80_0_0_b758a882198564e0787fa1c51b09b99d.jpg
    Sputnik International
    https://sputniknews.com/photo/202003181078609809-First-Person-to-Walkin-Space-Russian-Cosmonaut-Alexei-Leonov-and-Those-Who-Came-After-Him/

    Voskhod-2 was the second ship in the Soviet space program known as Voskhod. Its crew comprised of commander Pavel Belyaev and pilot Alexei Leonov. The purpose of the flight was to carry out the first manned spacewalk in history.

    The design of the ship was improved in comparison with the three seat Voskhod-1: one of the seats was removed; and a sunroof and airlock were installed in its place.

    Voskhod-2 launched on 18 March 1965 at 10:00 Moscow time from the Baikonur Cosmodrome. The spacewalk experiment was successful. In total, the сosmonaut spent 26 hours in orbit, and on 19 March at 12:02 they landed safely 70 kilometers outside Solikamsk, Russia.

    Tags:
    Alexei Leonov, space walk, cosmonaut
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via SputnikComment via Facebook

    More photos

    Recommended
    Best this week
    Best this month
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse