First Person to Walk in Space: Russian Cosmonaut Alexei Leonov and Those Who Came After Him

Voskhod-2 was the second ship in the Soviet space program known as Voskhod. Its crew comprised of commander Pavel Belyaev and pilot Alexei Leonov. The purpose of the flight was to carry out the first manned spacewalk in history.

The design of the ship was improved in comparison with the three seat Voskhod-1: one of the seats was removed; and a sunroof and airlock were installed in its place.

Voskhod-2 launched on 18 March 1965 at 10:00 Moscow time from the Baikonur Cosmodrome. The spacewalk experiment was successful. In total, the сosmonaut spent 26 hours in orbit, and on 19 March at 12:02 they landed safely 70 kilometers outside Solikamsk, Russia.