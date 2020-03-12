From Raphael to Banksy: How Vandals Ruin Artwork All Over the World

Great works of art have become famous for a reason, as they are captivating in a way that is both immediate and timeless. However, they also inspire emotionally disturbed or unhinged individuals to vandalise the work.

Two Ukrainian tourists have scratched their names on a fresco by one of the greatest geniuses of the Renaissance, Raphael Santi. The incident has since caused outrage on social media, with demands that a probe into this shocking act of vandalism be carried out.

Italian Renaissance painter and architect Raphael painted in 1508-1517 with his apprentices the Stanza della Segnatura ("Room of the Signatura") frescoes located in the Vatican.

A new work by Banksy appeared on the wall of a building in Bristol on the eve of Valentine's Day. The picture shows a young girl aiming from a slingshot at the sky, and a red explosion painted on the wall on the top right. The work lasted only 48 hours before the inscription "BCC W *** ERS" appeared on it.