In the Rhythm of Samba: The Opening of the Brazilian Carnival

The word 'carnival' comes from the Latin expression 'carne levare', which means 'remove meat'. Carnival occurs in February or early March, a couple of weeks before Lent.

The Carnival of Brazil is an annual festival held between the Friday before Ash Wednesday and Ash Wednesday, which marks the start of Lent, the forty-day period before Easter.

According to Guinness World Records, the carnival in Rio de Janeiro is the largest on the planet. It attracts millions of people who can watch huge parades organised by samba schools and take part in dancing and singing in the crowded streets.

This year, the Brazilian Carnival runs through 26 February.

