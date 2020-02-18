Masks and Faces of Venice Carnival 2020

Every year, two weeks before Ash Wednesday - a Christian holy day of prayer and fasting, a magnificent carnival sweeps over the streets of Italy's Venice.

The carnival, originating back in the 11th century, was once a two-month-long festivity that found itself in decline in the 18th century.

The revelry, however, had new life breathed into it in 1979, and since then people can take the liberty to slip into stylish and splendid dresses or put on masks to enjoy the parade and live music events at the two-week-long festival.