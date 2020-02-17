The Stick of Fortune or Japanese 'Naked' Festival

Japan is a riddle, wrapped in a mystery, inside an enigma. This Asian nation can't stop surprising us, and when you think that you've seen everything, this country manages to throw in something new and astonishing.

Nearly ten thousand scantily clad men gathered on the third Saturday night of November to take part in one of Japan's most eccentric festivals, held at Saidaiji Kannonin Temple in Okayama City.

The day-long 'Hadaka Matsuri' festival started at 10pm on Saturday after a priest threw bundles of twigs and two lucky sticks for the participants to tussle for them.

It's believed that those who manage to get the lucky sticks will enjoy good fortune for the rest of the year. Though this years' festival left the participants with only cuts and bruises, past festivals have seen some of the men crushed to death.