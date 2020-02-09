Iridescent Beauty: Casting of the Most Graceful Girls for Miss Russia 2020

Miss Russia is a national beauty pageant that selects Russian women to compete in two of the Big Four international beauty pageants: Miss World and Miss Universe.

More than a hundred girls aged 18 to 23 years of age came from all over the country to register for the Miss Russia 2020 casting. A dozen girls have been chosen for the finals and can already begin preparing for the beauty pageant.

There are a number of rather rigorous conditions for the participants, they should not be married, should not be divorced, should not have children, or tattoos on any part of their body.

Miss Russia is an annual beauty contest that was first held in Paris in 1927. In the Soviet Union, the competition was revived in 1989 under the name "Miss USSR". Since that year it has taken place annually in Moscow.