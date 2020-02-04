Viral Trend Amid Viral Outbreak: Travellers Take Pictures in Tourist Destinations Wearing Face Masks

Tourists around the world are taking a more conscientious approach to their travel with an increasing number of voyagers opting to use a face mask in major tourist destinations to fend off the spread of viral diseases. The World Health Organisation recently declared a global health emergency over the outbreak of coronavirus.
Many tourists keep their masks on all the time, including when taking a selfie, resulting in social media being inundated with pictures of masked travellers against the backdrop of famous sights in various spots around the planet.
Take a peek at some of these pictures in Sputnik's photo gallery, prepared by our team specially for you.
All comments
Show new comments (0)