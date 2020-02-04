Register
04 February 2020
    Viral Trend Amid Viral Outbreak: Travellers Take Pictures in Tourist Destinations Wearing Face Masks

    • Foreign tourists at the Red Square in Moscow.
    • A tourist wearing a mask takes a selfie in front of Rome's ancient Colosseum, Saturday, 1 Feb. 2020. Italy banned all flights coming from and going to China as European countries have stepped up their response to the new virus that has sickened thousands of people in China and reached 19 other countries. Italy has reported two cases.
    • People wearing masks are seen on a bridge in front of the financial district of Pudong in Shanghai, China, as the country is hit by an outbreak of a new coronavirus, 3 February 2020.
    • A woman wearing a protective mask walks outside a church in Mandaluyong, east of Manila, Philippines on Sunday, 2 Feb. 2020. The Philippines on Sunday reported the first death of the new virus outside of China, where authorities delayed the opening of schools in the worst-hit province and tightened quarantine measures in another that allow only one family member to venture out to buy supplies.
    • Tourists wearing protective masks are seen inside a gondola after two coronavirus cases were confirmed in Italy, in Venice, Italy, 31 January 2020.
    • A woman wears a protective mask in light of the coronavirus outbreak in China as she walks at the Trocadero esplanade in Paris, France, 1 February 2020.
    • In this Thursday, 30 Jan. 2020 photo, a Chinese woman wearing a protective face mask walks beneath the world's tallest tower, the Burj Khalifa, in Dubai, the United Arab Emirates. The World Health Organisation declared the outbreak sparked by a new virus in China that has been exported to more than a dozen countries a global emergency on Thursday after the number of cases spiked tenfold in a week.
    • A woman and children wear masks to protect themselves against the new coronavirus in Seoul, South Korea, 3 February 2020.
    • A woman wears a protective mask in light of the coronavirus outbreak in China as she walks at the Trocadero esplanade in front of the Eiffel Tower in Paris, France, 1 February 2020.
    • A family wears masks to prevent the spread of the new coronavirus as they walk near the Grand Palace at Bangkok, Thailand, 2 February 2020. REUTERS
    • A man wears a protective mask in front of the Basilica Sagrada Familia amid the novel coronavirus outbreak, in Barcelona, Spain, 2 February 2020.
    • Visitors wearing masks take selfies in front of the Tiananmen Gate as the country is hit by an epidemic of the new coronavirus, in Beijing, China, 30 January 2020.
    • Tourists wearing protective masks take a selfie in front of the Trevi's Fountain after two cases of coronavirus were confirmed in in the country, in Rome, Italy, 31January 2020.
    • A woman wears a protective mask as she visits the Casa Batllo amid the novel coronavirus outbreak, in Barcelona, Spain, 2 February 2020.
    • Tourists wearing masks pass by Petronas Twin Towers in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia, 31 January 2020.
    • Tourists wear protective masks on Saint Mark's Square in Venice after two coronavirus cases have been confirmed in Italy, in Venice, Italy, 31 January 2020.
    • Chinese tourists at the Palace Square in Saint Petersburg, Russia.
    • A tourist wearing a mask pauses for photos with the Olympic rings in the background Wednesday, 29 Jan. 2020, in the Odaiba district of Tokyo. Japanese officials say four evacuees on a flight from the Chinese city of Wuhan have a cough and fever. The Tokyo Metropolitan Government confirmed their condition after the flight of 206 evacuees arrived in the city.
    • Foreign tourists at the Red Square in Moscow.
    Foreign tourists at the Red Square in Moscow.
    The famous saying goes “better safe than sorry”. Nowadays, the expression seems to be quite to the point, as the world is alarmed over the outbreak of coronavirus in China, prompting more and more people to purchase one particular medical item – surgical masks.

    Tourists around the world are taking a more conscientious approach to their travel with an increasing number of voyagers opting to use a face mask in major tourist destinations to fend off the spread of viral diseases. The World Health Organisation recently declared a global health emergency over the outbreak of coronavirus.

    Many tourists keep their masks on all the time, including when taking a selfie, resulting in social media being inundated with pictures of masked travellers against the backdrop of famous sights in various spots around the planet.

    Take a peek at some of these pictures in Sputnik's photo gallery, prepared by our team specially for you.

    trend, mask, tourism
    Votre message a été envoyé!
