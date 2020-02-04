Viral Trend Amid Viral Outbreak: Travellers Take Pictures in Tourist Destinations Wearing Face Masks

The famous saying goes “better safe than sorry”. Nowadays, the expression seems to be quite to the point, as the world is alarmed over the outbreak of coronavirus in China, prompting more and more people to purchase one particular medical item – surgical masks.

Tourists around the world are taking a more conscientious approach to their travel with an increasing number of voyagers opting to use a face mask in major tourist destinations to fend off the spread of viral diseases. The World Health Organisation recently declared a global health emergency over the outbreak of coronavirus.

Many tourists keep their masks on all the time, including when taking a selfie, resulting in social media being inundated with pictures of masked travellers against the backdrop of famous sights in various spots around the planet.

