Beauty and Passion: Spirit of Spanish Dance Presented at International Flamenco Fashion Show

Flamenco is not just a dance, it's a style, a way of life, even a whole world of art and fashion offering countless possibilities to express an undying passion and truly inspirational beauty. And, what could better show off the beautiful features of this style than a fashion show?
The International Flamenco Fashion Show in Seville (SIMOF) is a well-balanced mix of the modern trends and traditional style of southern Spanish culture. And, of course, it is not only about the dresses and accessories – it is about the energy and the rhythm of the most passionate dance!
