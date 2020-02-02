Vivid Colours of Russia's Arctic Night: Mother Nature Displays Magnificent Northern Lights

In ancient times, the northern lights filled people with fear, making them come up with odd legends. Later on, scientists not only found the cause of the occurrence but managed to forecast it and travel agencies have even started organising tours to show tourists nature's magical phenomenon.

The northern lights are one of the most astonishing natural phenomena that can be observed in the regions near the Arctic Circle from August to mid-April.

They are displayed either as a bunch of coloured stripes moving in the sky or as a luminous mist. While the main colour of the northern lights is green, lucky individuals can also see purple and pink beams of light.

Check out the gallery to enjoy one of Mother Nature's magnificent gifts.