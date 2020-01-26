Secure, Contain, Protect: How China and Other Countries Fight Against New Coronavirus

The outbreak of a new type of virus was confirmed earlier this month, and while medics are working on a vaccine against the deadly disease, China and other countries are trying their best to stop it from spreading and quarantining all the patients, affected by it.

According to the latest data, there have been over 1,970 confirmed coronavirus cases in China, with the death toll currently at 56. Numerous Chinese cities are on lockdown in order to stop the virus from spreading and Beijing has also suspended Lunar New Year celebrations.

The authorities are also constructing two hospitals in the quarantine zone in order to save patients.

Confirmed cases of the new coronavirus have also been recorded in Portugal, Thailand, Japan, South Korea, Vietnam, Singapore, Nepal, France, the United States, Malaysia, Australia, and Canada.