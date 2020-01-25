Russia's Venice: Breathtaking Views of St. Petersburg

St. Petersburg, a Russian city located on the Neva River which flows out to the Baltic Sea, was previously known as Petrograd and then Leningrad. The city has been called St. Petersburg since 1991.

Russia's second largest city, St. Petersburg, is one in a group of seven cities that are frequently called “The Venice of the North”; it shares this title with Amsterdam, Bruges, Copenhagen, Hamburg, Manchester, and Stockholm. All these cities are located in Northern Europe and have a network of canals like Venice.

The city remains Russia's cultural centre, with venues such as the Mariinsky Theatre featuring opera and ballet, as well as the State Russian Museum displaying art ranging from Orthodox icons to works by Kandinsky. St. Petersburg is home to The Hermitage, one of the largest art museums in the world.