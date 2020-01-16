The Community of Russian Diplomats' Wives was created about two years ago in Russia and today it includes about 250 wives of Russian diplomats in some 60 countries.

The photo project "The World as Seen by Russian Diplomats' Wives" has compiled photographs from the wives of Russian diplomats in 70 countries.

The snapshot reflect the daily life of the local population, traditions and customs, rare frames of nature - all, that as a rule, is hidden from the eyes of tourists. The goal of the project is to cover all the countries with which Russia has diplomatic relations and to show exclusive shots taken by the wives of Russian diplomats.