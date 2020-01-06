According to Chinese astrology, the Rat years are known as years of transformation. Many people might face some important changes, both in their personal lives and in their careers.

2020 is the Chinese year of the White Metal Rat, it starts from 25 January and ends on 11 February 2021.

The Rat is the first in the rotation of the 12 zodiac signs, so it marks the beginning of a new 12-year cycle.

Check out our photo gallery to learn something new about rats as symbols of the year.