People all over the world said farewell to the past decade with music, drinks, festivals, New Year's Eve spectacles, and religious rituals.

Large crowds gathered to watch fireworks and midnight shows around the globe, counting down the last seconds of 2019. This decade will be remembered for the rise of social media, the Arab Spring, the #MeToo movement and, of course, US President Donald Trump.

Russia celebrated the arrival of the new decade over several time zones, with Muscovites flocking to the centre of the capital for fireworks over the Kremlin.