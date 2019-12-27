Register
18:17 GMT +327 December 2019
Listen Live
    Search
    Photo

    This Week in Pictures: 21-27 December

    Get short URL
    0 0 0
    Subscribe
    News
    All news
    All news
    • Paris Opera ballet dancers perform outside Opera Garnier in protest against pension reform
    • A man dressed as Pinocchio during a Christmas carnival in Sao Paulo, Brazil
    • Russian President Vladimir Putin (R) and Russian Minister of Transport Yevgeny Dietrich look through the window in a railbus which is about to make its first trip across the Crimea Bridge.
    • Members of the 'Skipper' Yacht Club wear carnival costumes as they mark the end of the yachting season onboard their yacht on the Yenisei River in Krasnoyarsk.
    • Children prepare backstage before the Christmas-themed performance in a Catholic church in Omsk, Russia
    • Tourists in Christmas costumes on a beach in Sydney
    • A man feeds a goat in Donetsky village in the self-proclaimed Lugansk People's Republic, Ukraine
    • An annular solar eclipse is observed with the use of a solar filter, in Siak, Riau province, Indonesia, 26 December 2019.
    • Children slide down an ice-covered slope in Omsk, Russia
    • A demonstrator is detained by police outside the Assam bhawan (building) during a protest against India's new citizenship law in New Delhi, 23 December 2019.
    • A Somali farmer walks within desert locusts in grazing land on the outskirts of Dusamareb in Galmudug region, Somalia, 21 December 2019.
    • People attend a protest organised by West Bengal State Jamiat-e-Ulama, an Islamic organisation, against India's new citizenship law in Kolkata, 22 December 2019.
    • The launch of the Proton-M carrier rocket with a DM-03 booster and Russian Elektro-L No 3 weather satellite
    • Russian President Vladimir Putin and Prime Minister Dmitry Medvedev during a pre-New Year's Eve meeting with members of the government.
    • Figure skater Alina Zagitova performs in the Sleeping Beauty. The Legend of Two Kingdoms ice show at Megasport stadium in Moscow.
    • A cat reacts as it is being fed during lunchtime at a cat shelter called Rumah Kucing Parung in Bogor, West Java province, Indonesia, 23 December 2019.
    • A man dressed as Santa Claus wades through floodwater in St. Mark's Square during high tide in Venice, Italy, 23 December 2019.
    • New Year illuminations in Krasnodar.
    • Syrian militants rest after taking part in the liberation of Sukeya village in Syria's Idlib province.
    • Minnesota Vikings cheerleaders perform before an NFL football game between the Vikings and the Green Bay Packers, Monday, 23 December 2019, in Minneapolis.
    • Participants of a welcoming ceremony gather at a railway station during the arrival of the Tavria train following the opening of the Kerch Strait road and rail bridge in Sevastopol, Crimea, Russia.
    • Russian President Vladimir Putin during a break in the exhibition match of the Night Hockey League on the Red Square skating rink.
    • People are skiing along the Yenisei River in Russia's Krasnoyarsk region.
    • The BLack Sea Fleet servicemen during qualifying competitions at the Tank Biathlon contest at the Angarsky testing site in Crimea.
    • Palestinians wearing Christmas costumes jump off a rock by a barbed-wired section of Israel's separation barrier near the village of Wallajeh, west of the biblical city of Bethlehem in the West Bank
    • An anti-government demonstrator walks past tear gas on Christmas Eve in Hong Kong, China, 24 December 2019.
    • In this Saturday, 21 December 2019, photo, NSW Rural Fire Service crew fight the Gospers Mountain Fire as it impacts a property at Bilpin, New South Wales state, Australia.
    • Models dressed as Moscow metro employees pose for pictures in a themed Moscow Businessman train
    • Shamans perform a ritual near the Bolshiye Allaki lake in Russia's Chelyabinsk region
    • A woman walks by honor guard soldiers during a memorial religious service at the Heroes' cemetery, to honor those killed in the anti-communist uprising, in Bucharest, Romania.
    © AFP 2019 / Stephane de Sakutin
    Paris Opera ballet dancers perform outside Opera Garnier in protest against pension reform
    https://cdn5.img.sputniknews.com/images/107787/70/1077877076.jpg
    Sputnik International
    https://sputniknews.com/photo/201912271077878793-This-Week-in-Pictures-21-27-December/

    This photo gallery offers a glimpse into the most important, extraordinary and breathtaking events which took place across the globe in the final week of 2019.

    Protests have engulfed different parts of the world, from India where people are angry with a new citizenship law to France, where new pension reform has sparked public outrage, leading to numerous strikes and rallies. 

    But since it is Christmas time, there are also plenty of images showing people wearing carnival costumes.

    Feel this mood and...happy New Year! 

    Tags:
    photos
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik

    More photos

    Recommended
    Best this week
    Best this month
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse