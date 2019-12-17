These minimalistic photos show you the very heart of the sports competitions. Nothing but the essentials here, only the most emotional moments - so you can focus and forget about minor details. Just pure sports, pure joy, and pure beauty!
Various sports events can be really exciting - fans screaming and watching the games, athletes doing their best, a lot of tension and a lot of joy for the winners... But what if you've missed the event? In that case, good photos can tell you everything about the match!
These minimalistic photos show you the very heart of the sports competitions. Nothing but the essentials here, only the most emotional moments - so you can focus and forget about minor details. Just pure sports, pure joy, and pure beauty!
Gallant young gentlemen in military uniforms and elegant ladies in ball gowns have waltzed and created an astonishing atmosphere at the Cadet Ball in Krasnodar, Russia.
The 69th edition of the Miss World pageant was held on 14 December at the ExCeL London exhibition centre in the United Kingdom.
Back in 2003, the United Nations General Assembly decided to make 11 April International Mountain Day in order to encourage the international community to organise events at all levels to highlight the importance of sustainable mountain development.
Sputnik's weekly photo gallery presents a collection of pictures that show the most significant and eye-catching events that happened around the world over the past seven days.
The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.
Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.
The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.
In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.
A user comment will be deleted if it:
The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.
Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com
The letter must contain:
If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.
In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.
To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com
All comments
Show new comments (0)